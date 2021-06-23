Citigroup Inc. Has $14.85 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 36.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 136,620 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.18% of Berry Global Group worth $14,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,553 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,029,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 147,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,299,000 after acquiring an additional 27,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 553,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,999,000 after buying an additional 33,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Berry Global Group by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 37,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,134,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BERY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.46.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 100,000 shares of company stock worth $6,628,780 over the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BERY opened at $64.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.15. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.08 and a 52 week high of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.28. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 34.88% and a net margin of 5.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

