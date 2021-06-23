Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Visa by 9.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Visa by 8.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 401,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 140,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 349.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.

NYSE V opened at $235.93 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $237.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $229.16. The company has a market cap of $459.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.