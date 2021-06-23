Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,778 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Visa were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in V. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in Visa by 17.1% during the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Visa by 9.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 166,158 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,629 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Visa by 8.4% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 401,149 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $84,937,000 after acquiring an additional 31,002 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 140,055 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,654,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Visa by 349.6% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 27,956 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,919,000 after acquiring an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $282.00 target price on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.72.
Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.
In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 88,655 shares of company stock valued at $20,166,882. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.
About Visa
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
