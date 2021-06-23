Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $4.76 Million in Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. (OTCMKTS:KIIIU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 481,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,755,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KIIIU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $8,586,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $4,272,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $988,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $642,000. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kismet Acquisition Three during the first quarter worth about $558,000.

Shares of Kismet Acquisition Three stock opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.74 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96.

Kismet Acquisition Three Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

