EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,474 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,674 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,438,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,272,000 after purchasing an additional 678,597 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $620,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in EMCOR Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,689,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 376,812 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,264,000 after purchasing an additional 161,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,018 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,091,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter. 94.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total transaction of $2,854,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EME opened at $122.29 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.72 and a 1-year high of $129.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. Equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 8.13%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

