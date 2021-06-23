Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Position in Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB)

Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) by 97.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 253,176 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 124,984 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cubic were worth $18,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cubic by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Cubic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,086,039 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $315,536,000 after purchasing an additional 54,615 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Cubic by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,350 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Cubic by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 66,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cubic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Cubic stock opened at $75.00 on Wednesday. Cubic Co. has a 1 year low of $39.97 and a 1 year high of $78.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 326.09 and a beta of 0.79.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.16). Cubic had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $343.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.09 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cubic Co. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense (CGD) Systems.

