Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Stock Holdings Increased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,877 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,726 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter worth $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after buying an additional 1,089,304 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after buying an additional 1,002,406 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,233,000 after acquiring an additional 876,282 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 249.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 961,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,753,000 after acquiring an additional 686,854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.97% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $130.13 on Wednesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $128.02 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.88.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.31.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

