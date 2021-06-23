California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P trimmed its position in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,708,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $490,661,000 after acquiring an additional 455,364 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,337,599 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,300,000 after purchasing an additional 59,612 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in California Water Service Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 849,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,880,000 after purchasing an additional 38,874 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,226,000 after buying an additional 66,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 756,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,901,000 after buying an additional 134,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group stock opened at $56.67 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.64 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.46. California Water Service Group has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $61.98.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $147.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 46.70%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Global Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of California Water Service Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of California Water Service Group in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. California Water Service Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.33.

In other California Water Service Group news, insider Gerald A. Simon sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $50,155.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,195.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,755 shares in the company, valued at $898,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,315 shares of company stock worth $193,116. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

