Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUBB. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Hubbell by 134.5% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Hubbell by 63.4% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 152,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,416,000 after buying an additional 59,022 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 486,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,864,000 after buying an additional 7,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hubbell by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 706,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,091,000 after acquiring an additional 17,126 shares during the last quarter. 85.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hubbell stock opened at $182.12 on Wednesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $117.17 and a 52-week high of $201.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is presently 51.72%.

In related news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.29, for a total value of $614,275.62. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,120,860.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 1,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.28, for a total transaction of $201,506.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,847.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HUBB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $197.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.75.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

