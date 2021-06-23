Blair William & Co. IL Buys 3,661 Shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WPC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in W. P. Carey by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 57,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in W. P. Carey by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in W. P. Carey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 71,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,079,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in W. P. Carey by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 200,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,130,000 after acquiring an additional 11,344 shares during the period. 56.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WPC opened at $76.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.05. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.68 and a 1-year high of $78.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60, a P/E/G ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.72.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.43). W. P. Carey had a net margin of 36.39% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $306.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.40%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. P. Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of W. P. Carey from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. W. P. Carey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

