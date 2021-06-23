A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Position Boosted by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 35.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,322 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $4,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AOS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 51.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 813,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,364,000 after acquiring an additional 277,862 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,308,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $619,919,000 after acquiring an additional 254,238 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 104,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 959,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,617,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 99,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the period. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Wallace E. Goodwin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Stern sold 44,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $3,107,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,294.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,992,676 over the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $67.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.05. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $73.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.11.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.60 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 22.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. A. O. Smith has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

