iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,070 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWN. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 3,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avenue 1 Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Avenue 1 Advisors LLC now owns 8,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWN stock opened at $166.79 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a one year low of $90.74 and a one year high of $174.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.40.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

