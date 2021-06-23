Head-To-Head Survey: The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) versus Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) and The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

66.8% of Global Net Lease shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 77.6% of The Macerich shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Global Net Lease shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of The Macerich shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Global Net Lease and The Macerich’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Global Net Lease $330.10 million 5.31 $10.78 million $1.79 10.26 The Macerich $786.03 million 4.04 -$230.20 million $2.16 8.20

Global Net Lease has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Macerich. The Macerich is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Global Net Lease, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Global Net Lease and The Macerich, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Global Net Lease 0 1 2 0 2.67 The Macerich 6 3 1 0 1.50

Global Net Lease currently has a consensus price target of $22.33, suggesting a potential upside of 21.58%. The Macerich has a consensus price target of $11.15, suggesting a potential downside of 37.04%. Given Global Net Lease’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Global Net Lease is more favorable than The Macerich.

Profitability

This table compares Global Net Lease and The Macerich’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Global Net Lease 1.58% 0.34% 0.14% The Macerich -40.20% -11.74% -3.40%

Dividends

Global Net Lease pays an annual dividend of $1.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.7%. The Macerich pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Global Net Lease pays out 89.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. The Macerich pays out 27.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Global Net Lease has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and The Macerich has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Risk & Volatility

Global Net Lease has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its stock price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Macerich has a beta of 2.03, meaning that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Global Net Lease beats The Macerich on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Global Net Lease Company Profile

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE: GNL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the NYSE focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the United States, Western and Northern Europe.

The Macerich Company Profile

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers. Macerich specializes in successful retail properties in many of the country's most attractive, densely populated markets with significant presence in the West Coast, Arizona, Chicago and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor. A recognized leader in sustainability, Macerich has achieved the #1 GRESB ranking in the North American Retail Sector for five straight years (2015 Â- 2019).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.