Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on CITIC Capital Acquisition (NYSE:CCAC)

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CCAC) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 3,016 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,434% compared to the typical daily volume of 119 put options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $120,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $176,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $173,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the third quarter worth $196,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in CITIC Capital Acquisition during the first quarter worth $318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCAC opened at $9.94 on Wednesday. CITIC Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $12.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.94.

CITIC Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

