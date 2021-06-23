$0.43 EPS Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Brokerages expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to post $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.13 to $0.57. NuVasive posted earnings per share of ($0.40) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 207.5%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full year earnings of $2.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $271.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.12 million. NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 6.47% and a negative net margin of 4.70%.

NUVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.80.

Shares of NUVA stock opened at $68.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 3.48. NuVasive has a twelve month low of $43.11 and a twelve month high of $72.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of -68.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lucas Vitale sold 2,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $150,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,411 shares of company stock valued at $914,720. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% during the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in NuVasive by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NuVasive during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in NuVasive during the first quarter worth approximately $74,000.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

