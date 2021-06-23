Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN)

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 686 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,006% compared to the typical daily volume of 62 call options.

Smith & Nephew stock opened at $43.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. Smith & Nephew has a fifty-two week low of $34.29 and a fifty-two week high of $46.10.

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 640.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,341,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,015 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Smith & Nephew during the third quarter worth approximately $2,912,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 21,989 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,058 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 8,149 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 35,065 shares during the period. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for the reconstruction of hip joints; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.