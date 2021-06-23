Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Public Storage Issued By Truist Securiti (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) – Truist Securiti upped their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Public Storage in a research report issued on Monday, June 21st. Truist Securiti analyst K. Kim now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.04. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Public Storage’s FY2023 earnings at $13.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $14.00 EPS.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.49). Public Storage had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 43.22%. The business had revenue of $647.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

PSA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist increased their price target on Public Storage from $269.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities increased their target price on Public Storage from $290.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $335.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $270.00.

Shares of NYSE PSA opened at $302.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $281.40. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $183.22 and a 52-week high of $305.59. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.08.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its holdings in Public Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.3% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 3.1% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Public Storage by 15.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.10, for a total transaction of $1,172,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is currently 75.40%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

