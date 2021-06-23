Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.230-2.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.190. The company issued revenue guidance of $842.80 million-877.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $861.68 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Verint Systems from $89.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Verint Systems from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verint Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Verint Systems currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $63.88.

Verint Systems stock opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.53. Verint Systems has a 1-year low of $20.67 and a 1-year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $2,877,611.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total transaction of $161,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock worth $9,602,559 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

