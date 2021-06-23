Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 2,369 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 28,028 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 103,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $688,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 19.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 131,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,055,000 after buying an additional 21,330 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.8% in the first quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VB opened at $223.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.76. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $140.25 and a 52 week high of $228.87.

