Blair William & Co. IL Purchases 47,029 Shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,637 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,029 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL owned about 0.28% of Ping Identity worth $5,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ping Identity by 122.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Ping Identity in the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PING stock opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.34 and a beta of 0.94. Ping Identity Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $19.97 and a twelve month high of $37.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.75.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The company had revenue of $68.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.83 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ping Identity Holding Corp. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ping Identity news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $142,500,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,746,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $135,628,846.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,749,985 shares of company stock valued at $278,199,646 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PING. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Ping Identity from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.41.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

