Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Acquired by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,707 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.4% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 65,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,005,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 47.5% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 127,910 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,716,000 after buying an additional 41,220 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 60,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 370,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,894,000 after buying an additional 161,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 418,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,455,000 after buying an additional 43,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on D. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.25.

Shares of D opened at $75.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.05, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.34. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

