Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Eaton by 110.8% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ETN opened at $142.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.51. Eaton Co. plc has a 12-month low of $82.44 and a 12-month high of $149.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $144.42.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.70%.

In other news, insider Sternadt Paulo Ruiz sold 14,254 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $2,086,928.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,485 shares in the company, valued at $9,294,838.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock worth $4,159,670. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ETN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Eaton from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Eaton from $139.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.59.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

