Blair William & Co. IL Decreases Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in KLA were worth $5,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KLAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of KLA by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,136 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 87.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KLA alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price target on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $341.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.00.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $308.62 on Wednesday. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 69.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,925,390. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Moore acquired 377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at $3,617,357.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.