HackenAI Price Reaches $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (HAI)

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 23rd. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One HackenAI coin can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002942 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.03 or 0.00047124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.87 or 0.00108384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $53.89 or 0.00158434 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000177 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $33,933.69 or 0.99757209 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002505 BTC.

HackenAI was first traded on April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

