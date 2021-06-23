Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,676 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,919% compared to the average daily volume of 83 call options.

In other Arcus Biosciences news, Director Yasunori Kaneko purchased 4,133 shares of Arcus Biosciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.37 per share, for a total transaction of $129,652.21. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,712.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Arcus Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. 56.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RCUS opened at $22.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25. Arcus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.69 and a fifty-two week high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 196.76% and a negative return on equity of 31.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Arcus Biosciences will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RCUS. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.