Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,213 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 993% compared to the average daily volume of 111 put options.

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, CFO Richard Peach sold 16,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $878,941.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,940,366.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Peter B. Saba sold 1,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.60, for a total transaction of $58,139.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,991 shares in the company, valued at $3,237,944.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Schnitzer Steel Industries alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 40.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. 84.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCHN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of SCHN opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.40. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a one year low of $15.47 and a one year high of $59.34.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $600.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.10 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 2.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 174.42%.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals; and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR), and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The AMR segment acquires, processes, and recycles scrap metals, as well as processes mixed and large pieces of scrap metal into smaller pieces by crushing, torching, shearing, shredding, and sorting.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schnitzer Steel Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.