Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Veolia Environnement (OTCMKTS:VEOEY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veolia Environnement is the only global company to offer the entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors. Veolia has been creating global and integrated solutions for public and private sector clients over the world. The quality of its research, the expertise and synergies developed between its teams, its mastery of the public-private partnership model and our commitment to sustainable development have made us a benchmark player in major environmental matters. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Veolia Environnement from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays raised Veolia Environnement from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

OTCMKTS VEOEY opened at $30.20 on Wednesday. Veolia Environnement has a one year low of $18.36 and a one year high of $32.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.12.

About Veolia Environnement

Veolia Environnement SA designs and provides water, waste, and energy management solutions worldwide. The company is involved in the resource management, production, and delivery of drinking water and industrial process water; collection, treatment, and recycling of wastewater; and design and construction of treatment and network infrastructure.

