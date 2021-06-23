County Bancorp, Inc. Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.59 Per Share (NASDAQ:ICBK)

County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICBK) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for County Bancorp in a research note issued on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.32. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for County Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ICBK. TheStreet raised County Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

Shares of ICBK opened at $34.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.04 and a 52 week high of $35.82. The company has a market cap of $209.39 million, a PE ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.31.

County Bancorp (NASDAQ:ICBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $13.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. County Bancorp had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 9.06%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of County Bancorp by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 271,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,507,000 after purchasing an additional 33,648 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in County Bancorp by 10.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 193,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,642,000 after buying an additional 18,308 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in County Bancorp by 22.3% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 172,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,142,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in County Bancorp by 56.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 17,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in County Bancorp by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the period. 28.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

County Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Community Bank that provides a range of consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and industries primarily in northeastern and central Wisconsin. It accepts demand interest bearing and noninterest bearing, money market deposit, NOW, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

