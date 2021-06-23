Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Increases Dividend to GBX 22 Per Share

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22 ($0.29) per share on Friday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $8.80. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:TATE opened at GBX 774.20 ($10.11) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.97, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 786.52. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.36. Tate & Lyle has a 52 week low of GBX 587.20 ($7.67) and a 52 week high of GBX 821.20 ($10.73).

Separately, Barclays cut their price objective on Tate & Lyle from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 870 ($11.37) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 778.33 ($10.17).

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

