Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON WEN opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of £49.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.25. Wentworth Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.35).
About Wentworth Resources
Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?
Receive News & Ratings for Wentworth Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wentworth Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.