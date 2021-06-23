Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Wentworth Resources plc (LON:WEN) announced a dividend on Wednesday, April 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 23rd. This represents a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Wentworth Resources’s previous dividend of $0.48. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON WEN opened at GBX 26.40 ($0.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 9.20 and a current ratio of 9.50. The company has a market capitalization of £49.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 24.25. Wentworth Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 14.55 ($0.19) and a 12-month high of GBX 27 ($0.35).

About Wentworth Resources

Wentworth Resources plc, an exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and other hydrocarbons. It owns interest in the Mnazi Bay concession totaling an area of approximately 756 square kilometers located in southern Tanzania. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Jersey, the United Kingdom.

