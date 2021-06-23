Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Bought by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 61.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,663 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $10,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 147,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,461,000 after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RARE. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Sunday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.41.

Shares of NASDAQ RARE opened at $94.77 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $104.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37 and a beta of 1.91. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.43 and a 1 year high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. The company had revenue of $99.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,234,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,230 shares of company stock valued at $4,011,052 in the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

