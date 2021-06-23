Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.17 Per Share

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.1734 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

Pembina Pipeline has raised its dividend by 18.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 110.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.7%.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.14, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.49. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.09 and a 1 year high of $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.62.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 5.97% and a positive return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

PBA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

