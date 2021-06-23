T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Announces Dividend Increase – $3.00 Per Share

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) declared a special dividend on Monday, June 14th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 3.00 per share by the asset manager on Wednesday, July 7th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00.

T. Rowe Price Group has raised its dividend payment by 57.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 35 years. T. Rowe Price Group has a payout ratio of 34.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect T. Rowe Price Group to earn $12.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 12-month low of $118.63 and a 12-month high of $197.29. The stock has a market cap of $44.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $187.35.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,450,391.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,421 shares of company stock valued at $6,931,259 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 44,363 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,688,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TROW shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.36.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

