Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the industrial products company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Valmont Industries has raised its dividend payment by 20.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Valmont Industries has a payout ratio of 20.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Valmont Industries to earn $11.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.5%.

Shares of VMI stock opened at $228.30 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $243.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.19. Valmont Industries has a twelve month low of $104.80 and a twelve month high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.45. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $774.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Valmont Industries will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.33.

In other news, EVP Aaron M. Schapper sold 1,004 shares of Valmont Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.00, for a total transaction of $252,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Valmont Industries Company Profile

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States, Australia, Denmark, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

