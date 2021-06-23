AltaGas Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.
Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$26.13.
AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
AltaGas Company Profile
AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.