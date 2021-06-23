AltaGas Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 0.083 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

Shares of TSE ALA opened at C$26.03 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.32. AltaGas has a 12 month low of C$14.98 and a 12 month high of C$26.13.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALA. Raymond James lifted their price objective on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on AltaGas from C$25.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of AltaGas to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$22.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AltaGas presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$26.43.

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

