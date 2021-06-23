United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Announces Dividend of $1.21

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) declared a dividend on Friday, June 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of 1.2107 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, August 9th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th.

UUGRY stock opened at $28.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.13. United Utilities Group has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $29.60.

UUGRY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of United Utilities Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HSBC cut United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Societe Generale started coverage on United Utilities Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Utilities Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

