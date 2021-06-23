Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,873 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.24% of Alarm.com worth $10,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Alarm.com by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,677,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,186,000 after purchasing an additional 305,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alarm.com by 8.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,555,000 after buying an additional 58,896 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,541,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Alarm.com by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 363,622 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Alarm.com by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 338,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALRM opened at $83.47 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.22, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.12. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.35 and a 1 year high of $108.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.74.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.58 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 15.41%. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALRM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital upgraded shares of Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.61.

In other Alarm.com news, insider Jeffrey A. Bedell sold 2,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $180,110.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 442,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,671,036.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steve Valenzuela sold 1,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.84, for a total value of $113,489.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,046,027.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,748 shares of company stock worth $13,640,517 in the last 90 days. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

