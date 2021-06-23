Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 16,039 Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,039 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Clearway Energy were worth $10,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $36,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CWEN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities raised Clearway Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wolfe Research raised Clearway Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Clearway Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

In related news, major shareholder Infrastructure Investor Global purchased 16,219 shares of Clearway Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.70 per share, for a total transaction of $416,828.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Christopher S. Sotos purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.55 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 27,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,305. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 23,590 shares of company stock worth $603,587. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CWEN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33. Clearway Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $37.23.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.329 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

About Clearway Energy

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the renewable energy businesses in the United States. As of March 2, 2021, it had approximately 4,200 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities, as well as a portfolio of district energy systems.

