Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 580,918 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,305 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.26% of HUYA worth $11,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in HUYA by 169.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,095,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,368,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903,378 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 135.2% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,061,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,561,000 after buying an additional 4,058,903 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 26.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,454,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,287,000 after buying an additional 719,825 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,112,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 570,702 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HUYA by 3,511.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,784,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,494,000 after buying an additional 2,707,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUYA stock opened at $16.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60, a P/E/G ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 0.76. HUYA Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.32 and a 52 week high of $36.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.35.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. HUYA had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 9.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. 86 Research upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.20.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

