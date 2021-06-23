Bp Plc Sells 1,729 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Bp Plc cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ATO. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 74,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,149,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 27,372 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 129,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,315,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 70,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after buying an additional 12,039 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,058,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after buying an additional 138,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ATO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.42.

Shares of ATO opened at $98.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. Atmos Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.59 and a 1 year high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

