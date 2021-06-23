Bp Plc Sells 1,802 Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Bp Plc trimmed its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 21.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Bp Plc’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 9,796,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $859,092,000 after buying an additional 2,076,701 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $127,106,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 712.0% in the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,518,951 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $133,197,000 after buying an additional 1,331,882 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,067,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 57.4% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,704,842 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $128,731,000 after buying an additional 621,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.29, for a total value of $657,969.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 312,352 shares in the company, valued at $24,141,686.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 1,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.81, for a total value of $121,130.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,590,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,471,874. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $81.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.91. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.35 and a 52 week high of $131.95.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $486.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.44 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 2.77% and a net margin of 43.11%. On average, equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

BMRN has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

