Bp Plc Acquires Shares of 1,297 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Bp Plc acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 58.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 395.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $267.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $245.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.17.

Shares of NYSE MOH opened at $246.29 on Wednesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $151.40 and a twelve month high of $273.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $253.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.66. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 33.87% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Thomas L. Tran sold 3,196 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.03, for a total transaction of $824,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,004,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 3,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.04, for a total value of $795,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,451,016.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,987 over the last three months. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. The company operates in two segments, Health Plans and Other. As of December 31, 2020, it served approximately 4.0 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 15 states.

