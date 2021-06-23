Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 140,550 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 3.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,740,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 140,550 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $139,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Franklin Resources by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 44.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Franklin Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.90.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.97 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $16.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.24.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The closed-end fund reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.05. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 15.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, CAO Gwen L. Shaneyfelt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.25, for a total value of $166,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

