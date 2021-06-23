Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Increases Holdings in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) by 25.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in American Public Education were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Public Education in the 1st quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in American Public Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut shares of American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist Securities decreased their target price on shares of American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.86.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.64. American Public Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $41.09. The company has a market capitalization of $533.62 million, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 7.55%. Analysts anticipate that American Public Education, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

