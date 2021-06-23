Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Stake in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,773 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Harmonic worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Harmonic by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 165,486 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 14,192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $219,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Harmonic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 157,322 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,865 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 794,547 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $7.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.49 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $806.67 million, a P/E ratio of -53.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.12 and a beta of 0.76.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. Harmonic’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Harmonic Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HLIT has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Harmonic in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

In related news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

