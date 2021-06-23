Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Holdings in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 50.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,211 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 16,519 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 465,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,309,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 598,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,285,000 after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hub Group by 9.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,415,000 after purchasing an additional 48,680 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Hub Group during the first quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in Hub Group by 27.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HUBG shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hub Group from $58.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hub Group from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen increased their price target on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Hub Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

HUBG opened at $67.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.51. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.87 and a 52 week high of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $919.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.76 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 2.17%. Research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

