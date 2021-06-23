Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

Prospect Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Prospect Capital to earn $0.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.5%.

NASDAQ:PSEC opened at $8.82 on Wednesday. Prospect Capital has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $9.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. Prospect Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 142.41%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PSEC. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prospect Capital from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

