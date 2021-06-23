Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) Declares Annual Dividend of $0.11

Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) declared an annual dividend on Monday, June 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.1127 per share on Friday, July 9th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th.

NYSE:LINX opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.89 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.13. Linx has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Linx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Linx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.97.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Linx stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Linx S.A. (NYSE:LINX) by 978.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,321 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,469 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Linx were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

About Linx

Linx SA, through its subsidiaries, provides management software solutions for the retail market in Brazil and internationally. It offers enterprise resource planning (ERP), and point of sale or point of service (POS) management software; and connectivity, electronic funds transfer, e-commerce, customer relationship management, order management system, and payment methods solutions.

