Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.60

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 17th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be given a dividend of 0.6025 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th.

Equity Residential has raised its dividend by 19.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Equity Residential has a dividend payout ratio of 344.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Equity Residential to earn $2.96 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.41 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

NYSE EQR opened at $79.06 on Wednesday. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $82.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.67, a PEG ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.53). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 6.20% and a net margin of 26.64%. Analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

EQR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Equity Residential from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Equity Residential in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Truist lowered shares of Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.31.

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 3,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Christa L. Sorenson sold 343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $25,039.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,529 shares of company stock worth $4,179,674. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Story: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.