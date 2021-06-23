Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 9,800 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $3,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 776.0% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Sami A. Siddiqui sold 8,882 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $621,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,300,540. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc Lemann acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.15 per share, with a total value of $1,007,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,836 shares of company stock valued at $27,899,495. Insiders own 3.69% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Restaurant Brands International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.59.

Restaurant Brands International stock opened at $65.79 on Wednesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 25.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.43%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

