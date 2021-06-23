Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for FIGS, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) – Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 21st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

FIGS has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays began coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.91.

FIGS stock opened at $45.21 on Wednesday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $28.25 and a 12-month high of $49.74.

FIGS Company Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

